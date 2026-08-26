Tristan Gooijer looks set to continue his career at Lommel SK. Ajax and the Belgian club are yet to announce the move officially, but the 21-year-old right-back has already said goodbye to Ajax on Instagram.

"After all these years, my time at Ajax is coming to an end," Gooijer begins. Alongside the text, he posts a video featuring various highlights from his time in Amsterdam.

"As an 11-year-old boy, I joined the youth academy with one dream: to reach the first team one day. As a young fan in the F-Side, it makes it extra special that I was ultimately able to wear the Ajax shirt myself in the ArenA."

"Grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey and proud to have been able to play for this wonderful club. Sometimes you can be disappointed in people without losing your love for the club," Gooijer adds, with a small dig. It is not clear who he is referring to. "Ajacied forever."

Ajax and Lommel reached an agreement some time ago on a transfer fee of around half a million euros for the defender. Negotiations between Gooijer and the Belgian club then became so difficult that the deal initially looked set to collapse.

Now, though, that has changed. De Telegraaf reported last weekend that a move is once again close and that the parties involved have almost reached a final agreement.

Gooijer made 13 appearances for Ajax's first team and also played 50 matches for Jong Ajax. Last season, he was loaned to PEC Zwolle, where he made 25 appearances in total.