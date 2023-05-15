WATCH: Trent Alexander-Arnold bends home a beauty! Liverpool free-kick routine works a treat as Reds rout Leicester

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a trademark long-range strike to put the gloss on Liverpool's victory over Leicester on Monday night.

Alexander-Arnold hits ferocious free-kick

Curtis Jones' brace had put Liverpool in control

Top four hopes still alive

WHAT HAPPENED? The England right-back bent a delightful strike into the top corner from a short Mohamed Salah free-kick, beating Daniel Iversen, to stretch Liverpool's lead over the Foxes to 3-0 at the King Power Stadium. Curtis Jones had scored two goals in three first-half minutes to put the visitors in firm control against Dean Smith's relegation battling side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beating Leicester keeps Liverpool's top four hopes alive. They trail Manchester United and Newcastle by just a single point, albeit having played a game more.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Next up for Jurgen Klopp's side is a home game against Aston Villa on Saturday, before they face relegated Southampton away to conclude the season.