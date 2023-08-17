Another transfer failure! Man Utd to take £30m hit on Eric Bailly & let him leave for free as Fulham & Saudi Arabia emerge as possible options

Manchester United are willing to let defender Eric Bailly to leave the club for free this summer, with Fulham and clubs from Saudi Arabia interested.

  • Man Utd signed Bailly for £30m in 2016
  • Player's career blighted by injury
  • United ready to let him go for nothing

WHAT HAPPENED? Bailly was signed from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 for £30 million ($38m) but his time at Old Trafford has been blighted by injury, with the Ivorian never having been able to cement a regular place in the first team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender has only played 70 league games for United in six seasons, while he was sent out on loan to Marseille in 2022-23 and now looks destined to be offloaded by Erik ten Hag, even if he has to take a significant hit and not receive a transfer fee.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to RMC Sport, are willing to come to an agreement to allow Bailly to leave on a free transfer, with Premier League side Fulham, as well as clubs from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, interested in signing him.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAILLY? Despite his injury-hit career, the Ivorian won't be short of offers should United let him go this summer, with the 29-year-old desperate to get his career back on track.

