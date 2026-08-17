Al-Ittihad have reopened talks to sign Franck Kessie, according to a bombshell that broke on Monday evening. The Saudi giants are pushing to land the Ivorian before the summer window shuts.

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Kessie walked away from Al-Ahli during the current mercato once his contract expired, eager for a fresh challenge back in Serie A with Juventus. That deal, though, remains unfinished.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiya" report that Al-Ittihad have muscled back into the negotiations, ready to sign the Ivorian in the coming days.

Sources at "Al-Riyadiya" say Al-Ittihad have made significant progress in the talks. No official developments have emerged so far.

This is not their first attempt. Al-Ittihad chased Kessie once he left Al-Ahli, but the player held firm on a move to Juventus, driven above all by his wish to compete at the highest level.