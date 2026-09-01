Nick Woltemade's move to Juventus is done. The Old Lady are signing the Germany international on loan from Newcastle United for one season, with no option to buy agreed. Reports put the loan fee between €4 million and €5 million.

The forward is turning his back on the Magpies again just one year after his €75 million move from VfB Stuttgart to the Premier League, having slipped into a dip in form at Newcastle after a flying start that brought four goals in his first five league games.

Part of that came down to Eddie Howe, then Newcastle manager, using Woltemade in a much deeper role, effectively as a number eight. Woltemade had consistently pointed to that when the media asked about his goal drought.

"People expect a goal or an assist from me in every game. But if I'm not playing in attack, it's much harder for me to get into the dangerous goalscoring areas," Woltemade stressed to stern in June before then taking aim at his critics in England as well, who in his view had failed to understand that Howe was by then using him in a different position: "Even so, some pundits were still judging me as a striker. Then it was: Why is Nick scoring so few goals? Why isn't he getting more assists? Those were the wrong questions, and I didn't find them entirely fair."

Leipzig and BVB were also said to be interested in Woltemade

Later on, the 24-year-old lost his regular place both at Newcastle and in the Germany team. At the World Cup, he came on only briefly in the round of 32 against Paraguay shortly before extra time began, and in the subsequent penalty shootout Woltemade missed, just as Kai Havertz had before him and Jonathan Tah did after him. Germany went out and suffered another major World Cup debacle.

More recently, rumours of a return to the Bundesliga had also surfaced, with both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund linked with Woltemade. He is still under contract at Newcastle until 2031.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are replacing Woltemade with Matias Fernandez-Pardo. The 21-year-old Belgium international with Spanish roots is joining the side of new Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle from OSC Lille for a reported fee of around €60 million, with Jaissle, according to a report by Sport Bild, having actually seen Woltemade as an important building block for his team.