How to Buy Trabzonspor Tickets to See Mohamed Salah: 2026/27 Süper Lig Prices & Fixtures

Trabzonspor has pulled off one of the biggest transfer coups in world football this summer, agreeing a two-year deal with Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah after his blockbuster free transfer move to Türkiye. The Egyptian superstar's arrival on the Black Sea coast has sent shockwaves through the Trendyol Süper Lig, instantly transforming Trabzonspor into one of the most talked-about tickets in European football for the 2026/27 season.

Demand for home tickets to see Salah in a Trabzonspor shirt is expected to surge instantly, but GOAL has you covered. From updated fixture schedules and ticket price tiers to insider advice on finding seats fast, this guide details everything you need to know to secure your spot at the stadium to see Mohamed Salah in action.

What we know about Mohamed Salah joining Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah completed his move to Trabzonspor as a free agent after nine years at Liverpool, where he scored 257 goals in 442 appearances and became a Premier League icon. The 34-year-old forward became available after his contract at Anfield was ended early by mutual agreement, and he had been strongly linked with a move to Beşiktaş before that deal collapsed over financial and image rights disagreements, opening the door for Trabzonspor to complete a stunning hijack.

Salah arrived in Istanbul for his medical before travelling on to Trabzon to complete formalities on a two-year contract. He joins a Trabzonspor side that finished third in the Süper Lig last season, securing Europa League qualification, and will now spearhead the club's push for a first league title since 2021/22.

Salah's 2024/25 campaign at Liverpool was one of the greatest individual seasons in Premier League history; he won the Golden Boot, the Playmaker Award, and the Premier League Player of the Season award in the same campaign, a feat no player had previously achieved. His arrival at Papara Park instantly makes Trabzonspor's 2026/27 home fixtures among the hottest tickets in Turkish football.

When is Trabzonspor playing?

Trabzonspor features in a packed domestic schedule throughout the 2026/27 campaign, competing in the Trendyol Süper Lig alongside a potential cup run in the Türkiye Kupası.

Date & Time Fixture Venue Tickets Sat, Aug 15, 2026 · 4:00 PM Kasımpaşa vs Trabzonspor Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadyumu, Istanbul Tickets Sun, Aug 23, 2026 · 5:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Başakşehir Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Aug 30, 2026 · 5:00 PM Amed Sportif vs Trabzonspor Diyarbakır Stadyumu, Diyarbakır Tickets Sun, Sep 6, 2026 · 5:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Gençlerbirliği Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Sep 13, 2026 · 5:00 PM Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu, Konya Tickets Sun, Sep 20, 2026 · 5:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Oct 11, 2026 · 5:00 PM Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadyumu, Samsun Tickets Sun, Oct 18, 2026 · 5:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Beşiktaş Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Oct 25, 2026 · 6:00 PM Rizespor vs Trabzonspor Çaykur Didi Stadyumu, Rize Tickets Sun, Nov 1, 2026 · 6:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Gaziantep FK Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Nov 8, 2026 · 6:00 PM Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor Alanya Oba Stadyumu, Antalya Tickets Sun, Nov 22, 2026 · 6:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Eyüpspor Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Nov 29, 2026 · 6:00 PM Göztepe vs Trabzonspor Gürsel Aksel Stadyumu, İzmir Tickets Sun, Dec 6, 2026 · 6:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Çorum FK Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Dec 13, 2026 · 6:00 PM Fenerbahçe vs Trabzonspor Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadyumu, Istanbul Tickets Sun, Dec 20, 2026 · 6:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Jan 17, 2027 · 6:00 PM Erzurumspor FK vs Trabzonspor Kazım Karabekir Stadyumu, Erzurum Tickets Sun, Jan 24, 2027 · 6:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Kasımpaşa Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Jan 31, 2027 · 6:00 PM Başakşehir vs Trabzonspor Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu, Istanbul Tickets Sun, Feb 7, 2027 · 6:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Amed Sportif Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Feb 14, 2027 · 6:00 PM Gençlerbirliği vs Trabzonspor Eryaman Stadyumu, Ankara Tickets Sun, Feb 21, 2027 · 6:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Konyaspor Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Feb 28, 2027 · 6:00 PM Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor RAMS Park, Istanbul Tickets Sun, Mar 7, 2027 · 6:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Samsunspor Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Mar 14, 2027 · 6:00 PM Beşiktaş vs Trabzonspor Tüpraş Stadyumu (Vodafone Park), Istanbul Tickets Sun, Mar 21, 2027 · 6:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Rizespor Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Apr 4, 2027 · 5:00 PM Gaziantep FK vs Trabzonspor Gaziantep Stadyumu, Gaziantep Tickets Sun, Apr 11, 2027 · 5:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, Apr 18, 2027 · 5:00 PM Eyüpspor vs Trabzonspor Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadyumu, Istanbul Tickets Sun, Apr 25, 2027 · 5:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Göztepe Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, May 2, 2027 · 5:00 PM Çorum FK vs Trabzonspor Çorum Şehir Stadyumu, Çorum Tickets Sun, May 9, 2027 · 5:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahçe Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets Sun, May 16, 2027 · 5:00 PM Kocaelispor vs Trabzonspor Kocaeli Stadyumu, Kocaeli Tickets Sun, May 23, 2027 · 5:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Erzurumspor FK Papara Park, Trabzon Tickets

Where to buy Trabzonspor tickets?

Getting your hands on tickets for Trabzonspor matches can be done through official club channels or authorized secondary ticketing platforms. Official sales in Türkiye operate primarily through Passolig, the mandatory fan identification and ticketing system implemented across top Turkish football divisions. Supporters usually need an active Passolig card linked to Trabzonspor to purchase tickets directly from the club ticketing office during general release windows.

However, obtaining a local Passolig card and navigating official presale queues can often prove challenging for international supporters or tourists visiting Türkiye for a single weekend fixture, a challenge that's likely to be even more pronounced now, with global attention on the club following the Salah signing. Passolig registration processes, identity checks, and strict release schedules frequently sell out rapidly for high-profile matches, and with Salah now on the books, expect that demand to intensify further, especially for the Galatasaray, Beşiktaş, and Fenerbahçe fixtures.

For a fast, hassle-free alternative, fans can secure verified secondary market tickets directly through trusted platforms like StubHub. Buying online via secondary marketplaces allows international fans to compare seats across various stadium tiers, guarantee entry well in advance of matchday, and complete purchases seamlessly in their preferred currency.

Primary Option: Official Passolig Ticketing Platform (requires active Passolig registration and Turkish ID or foreign passport verification)

Secondary & Resale Marketplace: StubHub Trabzonspor Tickets (instant online access, guaranteed seat selection, ideal for overseas supporters)

Stadium Box Office: Located at the Şenol Güneş Sports Complex on matchdays (subject to remaining seat availability)

How much are Trabzonspor tickets?

Ticket prices for Trabzonspor matches vary depending on the opponent, section tier, and match category. The cheapest ticket options start in the goal-end stands, making live Turkish Süper Lig football incredibly accessible and affordable compared to major Western European leagues. All official primary and marketplace prices are transacted in Turkish Lira (TRY).

Standard league matches against mid-table teams offer the best value for budget-conscious fans, but expect prices across the board to trend upward this season on the back of the Salah effect, particularly for his home debut and the marquee derby fixtures. Category 3 and Category 4 seating behind the goals typically feature the cheapest ticket options. Premium central sideline seats along the main grandstand command higher rates due to optimal viewlines and proximity to the team benches. High-profile fixtures against Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş, now with the added draw of Salah, carry higher dynamic pricing across all categories due to extreme demand.

Behind the Goal Stand (Kale Arkası): 300 TRY to 600 TRY (cheapest ticket entry point for budget fan experience)

Corner & Upper Main Stands (Maraton Üst): 650 TRY to 1,200 TRY (great balance between affordability and view)

Lower Main Stand (Maraton Alt & VIP): 1,500 TRY to 4,500 TRY (premium views near midfield)

Executive Hospitality & Skybox Lounges: 5,000 TRY+ (includes complimentary dining, private seating, and exclusive lounge access)

To find the best available ticket for your preferred fixture, especially any of Salah's first few appearances, fans are encouraged to browse available secondary listings on StubHub early before matchday price spikes occur.

Everything you need to know about Trabzonspor

Founded in 1967 through the merger of several local club sides, Trabzonspor holds a legendary status in Turkish sporting history. They famously became the first club outside of Istanbul to win the Süper Lig title during the 1975/76 season, breaking a long-standing capital monopoly and establishing themselves as the iconic fourth giant of Turkish football. Known colloquially as Bordo-Mavililer due to their signature claret and blue kit colors, the club boasts a deeply passionate regional identity rooted in the Black Sea community.

Trabzonspor has claimed seven Süper Lig championships, nine Turkish Cups, and ten Turkish Super Cups throughout its history. Their most recent league title success in 2021/22 sparked worldwide celebrations among the vast Trabzon diaspora, demonstrating the immense global reach of the club, a global profile that's about to grow substantially further with Mohamed Salah, one of the most recognisable footballers on the planet, now wearing the claret and blue.

Full Club Name: Trabzonspor Kulübü

Nicknames: Bordo-Mavililer (Claret-Blues), Karadeniz Fırtınası (Black Sea Storm)

Founded: August 2, 1967

Main Rivalries: Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, and regional rivals Çaykur Rizespor

Notable Trophies: 7 Süper Lig Titles, 9 Turkish Cups, 10 Turkish Super Cups

Marquee 2026/27 Signing: Mohamed Salah (free transfer from Liverpool)

Matchdays in Trabzon are iconic for the infamous 61st-minute celebration. Every single match, when the clock hits 61 minutes (representing Trabzon's plate number 61), the entire stadium erupts into spectacular cheer, confetti displays, and light shows. With Mohamed Salah now in the side, expect that tradition to be louder than ever this season.

Everything you need to know about Papara Park

Trabzonspor plays its home fixtures at Papara Park, located inside the modern Şenol Güneş Sports Complex, and it's here that Mohamed Salah is expected to make his club debut in front of the Trabzon faithful. Built on land reclaimed from the Black Sea, this world-class venue opened in December 2016 and represents one of the most striking modern stadiums in the region. Named in honor of legendary Turkish goalkeeper and manager Şenol Güneş, the stadium features an impressive translucent membrane roof that illuminates brightly on night matches.

The stadium holds approximately 41,000 spectators with a sleek two-tiered bowl layout designed specifically to keep fan seating as close to the pitch as possible. Spectators behind the goals sit just 10 meters away from the field, producing an intense cauldron of noise that intimidates visiting opponents, an atmosphere set to be even more electric once Salah takes to the pitch for the first time.

Stadium Name: Papara Park (Şenol Güneş Sports Complex)

Location: Akyazı, Trabzon, Türkiye

Capacity: 41,000 all-seater

Field Surface: Hybrid Grass

Opened: December 18, 2016

Getting to the stadium is straightforward for visitors staying in central Trabzon. Dedicated matchday shuttle buses (Dolmuş) run frequently along the coastal highway from the city center directly to the Akyazı complex entrance. Taxis are also readily available, while fans driving can utilize the complex parking facilities. Arriving 90 minutes before kickoff allows plenty of time to enjoy pre-match street food stalls and absorb the incredible atmosphere surrounding the coastal waterfront, and with Mohamed Salah's arrival set to draw record crowds, getting there early has never mattered more.