Toure: Sane is going to be the best of the best

The former City midfielder has backed the German young gun to reach some impressive heights

midfielder Leroy Sane has all the qualities to be the best footballer in the world, according to former teammate Yaya Toure.

Sane, who joined City in 2016 and played briefly with Toure, has been in terrific form this season with eight assists and seven goals to his name in the after 20 matches.

The 23-year-old winger picked up another assist against Wolves in a 3-0 win on Monday and Toure was quick to point out just how far Sane's talent could take him.

"This kid is going to continue to grow," Toure said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"He’s going to be the best, one day, for sure.

"The best of the best because he has these qualities: he’s fast, he has good technique, he’s clever - and he wants to learn."

A surprise absentee form 's 2018 World Cup squad, Sane is contracted at the Etihad until July 2021 but is yet to put pen to paper on a contract extension.

As for Toure, he's a free agent after a short stint with Greek club and addressed rumours linking him to a move to Celtic.

" are a great team, but I will speak to Brendan Rodgers there and we will see what happens," he said.

Manchester City are set to face on Sunday in their next Premier League match.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently four points behind league-leaders , who face on Saturday.