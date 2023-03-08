Tottenham vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against AC Milan in the Champions League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Tottenham have their work cut out as they host AC Milan in the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Arena on Wednesday.

A Brahim Diaz strike separates the two sides, ensuring the Rossoneri head into this fixture with a slender advantage. Antonio Conte will be back on the touchline in his bid to inspire his side to a comeback win over the Serie A giants. They are currently on a three-game winning streak at their home which should boost their morale before hosting Stefano Pioli's troops.

Meanwhile, Milan could reach the quarter-finals of the elite European competition for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign. However, they have struggled to produce results on the road and have recorded just two wins from their last six Champions League away matches since 2021.

They head into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 loss to Fiorentina in the Italian top flight and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the second leg game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, and how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Tottenham vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs AC Milan Date: March 8, 2023 Kick-off: 3.00 pm ET, 8.00 pm GMT, 1:30 am IST (March 9) Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Arena

How to watch Tottenham vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed on Paramount+.

The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming in the BT Sport app and website in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the Champions League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT app/website India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD (English), Sony Ten 3 SD, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD (Tamil) & Sony Ten 4 HD (Telugu) Sony LIV Malaysia and Singapore N/A DAZN

Tottenham team news & squad

Tottenham will be without Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur. Meanwhile, Eric Dier is suspended after he picked up his third caution in the first leg.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Romero, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Emerson, Porro Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic Forwards Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

AC Milan team news & squad

Milan have an almost fit squad with only Diaz fighting a race against time to be fit for the match after a knee sprain. The Real Madrid loanee has been training alone and will be assessed before kick-off.

Meanwhile, Sergino Dest, Yacine Adli, Tiemoue Bakayoko or Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been named in the squad for the knockouts.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez; De Ketelaere, Giroud, Leao