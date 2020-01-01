Former Tottenham full-back Trippier names Burnley as 'only club' he'd return to England for

The England international has vowed to see out his playing days at Turf Moor after finishing his spell in La Liga

defender Kieran Trippier has outlined his plans to retire at , insisting the Clarets are the "only club" he would return to for.

Trippier joined Burnley from back in 2012, committing to a three-and-a-half-year deal after a successful loan stint at Turf Moor.

The English right-back racked up 185 appearances across all competitions for Burnley in total, scoring seven goals, and played a key role in helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

snapped Trippier up for a bargain fee of £3.5 million in 2015, and he went on to establish himself as one of the most consistent performers in the top flight.

The 29-year-old was a fixture in Mauricio Pochettino's line-up as Spurs evolved into top-four regulars and trophy contenders, but their journey to the top came to an end after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of in last season's final.

Trippier was sold to Atletico Madrid for £20 million ($27m) in one of the surprise moves of the summer, and he is now tied to a contract at Wanda Metropolitano which is set to run through to 2022.

The England international has expressed a desire to go back to Burnley when he leaves , as he looks forward to a reunion with head coach Sean Dyche.

"I would love to retire there. That's my aim, to retire at Burnley. I have a great relationship with Sean Dyche," Trippier told the Burnley Express.

"I want to play as high as I can for as long as I can, but I'll know when the time is right. If I'm at Atleti for another two years that'll take me to 32 and Burnley's the only club that I'd come back to England for.

"That's the way I want it to plan out. I want to play here for as long as I can and then finish playing for a manager like Sean Dyche while ending my career at Burnley. That's where I want to finish."

Trippier went on to reveal that he still keeps in contact with Dyche, while opening up on his future aspirations to follow in the 48-year-old's footsteps by coaching at Turf Moor.

"I've spoken to him a couple of times a week ever since I left Burnley," he added. "I always have done. We have a great relationship.

"We're in contact all the time about family, football, he still mithers me about taking me back one day! It'll happen one day for sure, I'll 100% be back playing for them.

"After that, I'd start my coaching badges and I'd love to coach at Burnley. I'd just love to go wherever Sean Dyche goes because I have a great relationship with him."