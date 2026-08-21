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Karim Malim

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Tottenham seal historic deal with Manchester City

Transfers
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O. Marmoush
Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
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A deal that surpasses Álvarez

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Brazilian winger Savinho during the current summer transfer window, in a deal that could total up to £85 million.

The base fee stands at £75 million, with a further £10 million in incentives and bonuses tied to the player's performance, according to "The Athletic".

Spurs are working to wrap up two deals with City, moving for both Savinho and Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush after making progress in negotiations over the pair.

The Marmoush talks rumble on separately from Savinho's move. Savinho was left out of City's squad for the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Tottenham had first shown interest in Savinho last summer, when they opened talks with City over a deal worth around €50 million, equivalent to £43.3 million or $58.2 million. City refused to sell at the time. They then handed Savinho a new contract last October, tying him to the club until 2031.

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Renewing their pursuit this window, Spurs are chasing fresh attacking options after a wretched run of injuries. Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert all spent time on the sidelines.

Savinho came through the academy at Brazil's Atlético Mineiro before moving to French club Troyes, owned by City Football Group, in 2022. Loan spells followed at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands and Girona in Spain, another club within the same group, before he joined Manchester City permanently in 2024 in a deal worth €40 million.

Now 22, Savinho has played 53 matches for City, scoring twice and setting up 12 goals. He started only seven Premier League games last season under Pep Guardiola.

His switch to north London is the latest in a busy summer for Spurs. The club have already spent a total of £229.5 million on Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke, while adding Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dúbravka on free transfers.

The Savinho deal comes in below the Tonali move, which could reach £100 million for Newcastle United. Even so, the Brazilian's transfer will set a record for Manchester City sales.

That figure tops the club's previous best, Argentine forward Julián Álvarez's move to Atlético Madrid in 2024, a deal with a total value of £82 million.

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