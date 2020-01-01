Tottenham reprimand Mourinho and players for breaking coronavirus restrictions

Both the manager and some of his squad were seemingly guilty of breaking government rules on social distancing

have looked to reinforce the importance of social distancing after footage emerged of Jose Mourinho and some of his squad undergoing training sessions that appeared to breach current coronavirus measures.

Defenders Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were pictured running side-by-side on Tuesday which goes against government regulations that require two-metre social distancing while in public with anyone other than family or a spouse.

Mourinho meanwhile was seen in his training gear overseeing a separate, improvised session for Tanguy Ndombele. The Spurs manager is however reportedly adamant that all social distancing measures were respected during the session.

Tottenham have responded to the incidents by reminding their players of the current rules surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

“All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message," a Spurs spokesperson said via The Guardian.

The club have already come under criticism during the pandemic after chairman Daniel Levy reduced the wages of over 500 non-football staff.

Prior to the indefinite suspension of the Premier League, Tottenham were sitting eighth in the league and were knocked out of the last-16 by .

Mourinho had replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager earlier in the season but has struggled to get the team performing consistently since taking over.

But despite that shaky start, his players have thrown their support behind the former and coach.

“We’re happy with Mourinho. He brought a new freshness," Moussa Sissoko told Europe 1.

“We aren’t going to spit on what Pochettino did, he brought the club to a new level, but now our future is Jose Mourinho.

"We have objectives, fourth place is still doable. We’re going to do everything.

“At one point, we had a lot of games, injuries, important players missing. The team was put in difficulty, we had bad results, we’re aware of that.

“If we have the chance to start the league again, everyone will be fit. We’ll be at full strength.”

Spurs are currently sitting in eighth place on the Premier League table, seven points adrift of Chelsea, who reside in the last of the Champions League positions.