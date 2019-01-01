Tottenham recall USMNT defender Carter-Vickers from Stoke City loan

The 21-year-old will return to Spurs after spending the last two and a half seasons on loan in the Championship

have announced that defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will return to on January 2, cutting short a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old signed for the Potters in August but will now return to north London early after he had failed to make the matchday squad for five Championship games in a row.

Overall, Carter-Vickers made 15 appearances for Stoke this season, including 12 starts in the Championship and two in the .

"The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron for his efforts and wish him every success for the future," Stoke City said in a statement on Twitter.

The Potters are currently in 21st place in the Championship, level on points with Luton Town who occupy the league's final relegation place.

Carter-Vickers, who can play at right-back or centre-back, came up through Tottenham's academy but faces an uncertain future with the club after spending the past two and a half seasons on loan in the Championship.

The defender split time between and Ipswich Town in 2017-18, before spending the entire 2018-19 season on loan at .

Carter-Vickers appeared close to making a breakthrough with Spurs in the 2016-17 season, making four appearances with the senior side – two in the and two in the League Cup.

The then-teenager was also in the squad for 16 Premier League matches and four games but has yet to make his debut in the English top-flight or in Europe.

On the international level, Carter-Vickers has been capped eight times by the U.S. men's national team after making his debut in November 2017.

Carter-Vickers, who was born in , made his most recent appearance in a friendly against in June 2019.

A recent report by Football Insider suggested that Spurs are open to selling Carter-Vickers in January if a club is able to meet their £4 million valuation.

There could be further interest in the Championship for a player who has made 76 total appearances in the competition.

Carter-Vickers has a contract with Tottenham through the end of next season.