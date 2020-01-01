Tottenham midfielder Alli banned for Premier League restart after mocking coronavirus in social media video

The England international posted a clip online in February laughing at Covid-19, and will therefore miss Spurs' clash with Manchester United

Dele Alli will miss Hotspur's first game back following the coronavirus-enforced break after being banned by the Football Association for a video posted online mocking Covid-19.

The international will miss Spurs' Premier League clash with , which is set to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the evening of Friday, June 19.

The FA confirmed on Thursday that Alli has been fined, banned for one match, and will have to undergo a re-education course.

Their statement read: "Dele Alli has been suspended for one match with immediate effect, fined £50,000 and must undertake an education course following a breach of FA Rule E3.



"The Tottenham Hotspur player denied that a social media post breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality.

"However, it was subsequently found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission."

