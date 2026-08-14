Tottenham in advanced talks with Liverpool star

Tottenham have entered advanced negotiations to sign Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo as the London club look to strengthen their attacking line before the start of the new season.

"Sky Sport" journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on Friday that Tottenham are holding concrete talks with Gakpo and have already contacted Liverpool over the deal. Sources close to the Dutchman confirm there is no agreement as yet, though a move to Spurs represents a serious option for the Netherlands international.

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Roberto De Zerbi is chasing fresh attacking options, and that is where the interest in Gakpo comes in. Liverpool, though, would rather keep him. Press reports suggest they will not entertain his departure until they have lined up suitable replacements up front.

Gakpo joined Liverpool in January 2023 from Dutch side Eindhoven and has grown into an important part of the team over the past few seasons. His current deal runs until 2030 after a renewal in August 2025.

At the 2026 World Cup, the Dutch forward caught the eye with his national side, scoring 3 goals in 4 matches before Morocco knocked the Netherlands out on penalties in the round of 16.



