Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Lineups & LIVE updates

A lot to play for as Arsenal and Spurs face each other in the 193rd North London Derby

The North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur has seen some of the most intense and hotly-contested games in the Premier League's rich history. Once again the two rivals meet with much on the line for both teams.

Arsenal are the club to beat this season. Mikel Arteta is showing both fans and club administration that they were correct to trust the process, by leading the Gunners to the top of the table. With Manchester City losing to Manchester United in the Manchester Derby, the leaders could widen the gap between them and 2nd place to 8 points.

However, by no means will it be a simple task. Antonio Conte's men have struggled often this season despite strong reinforcements to the squad in the summer transfer window. Yet they have usually brought their A-game against top 6 rivals and will be hoping to get back into the CL spots. Harry Kane is the highest scorer in the Derby's history and will be looking to ruin the Gunners' charge for the league title.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming games

Arsenal will next travel to Old Trafford to take on another fierce rival in Manchester United on 22 January. They will then host Manchester City in the FA Cup on 27th January, followed by a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton in the league on 4 February.