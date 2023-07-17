Quiz: Only a Tottenham superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Nick Barmby </li><li>Chris Armstrong</li><li>Jurgen Klinsmann</li><li>Les Ferdinand</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ledley King</li><li>Steve Perryman</li><li>Jan Vertonghen</li><li>Sol Campbell</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Aaron Lennon</li><li>Jermaine Jenas</li><li>Jermain Defoe</li><li>Emmanuel Adebayor</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Roman Pavlyuchenko</li><li>Michael Dawson</li><li>Peter Crouch</li><li>Jonathan Woodgate</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Serhil Rebrov</li><li>Dimitar Berbatov</li><li>Robbie Keane</li><li>Jamie Redknapp</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ricky Villa</li><li>Garth Crooks</li><li>Ossie Ardiles</li><li>Glenn Hoddle</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Chris Armstrong</li><li>Stephen Carr</li><li>Sol Campbell</li><li>Les Ferdinand</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Alan Gilzean</li><li>Steve Perryman</li><li>John Pratt </li><li>Chris Hughton</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Steffen Iversen</li><li>David Ginola</li><li>Steffen Freund</li><li>Teddy Sheringham</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gary Lineker</li><li>Mark Falco</li><li>Steve Archibald</li><li>Clive Allen</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gareth Bale </li><li>Luka Modric</li><li>Luis Holtby</li><li>Harry Kane</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Paul Allen</li><li>Nico Claesen</li><li>Paul Gascoigne</li><li>Vinny Samways</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Martin Chivers</li><li>Jimmy Greaves</li><li>Alan Gilzean</li><li>Cliff Jones</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Tom Huddlestone</li><li>Simon Davies</li><li>Ronnie Rosenthal</li><li>Darren Anderton</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Bill Brown </li><li>Pat Jennings</li><li>Barry Daines</li><li>Ted Ditchburn</li></ul></section>