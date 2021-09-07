The forward picked up a knock in training while away on international duty and will play no part in his country's clash with Lebanon

Tottenham have been given an untimely injury scare after seeing Son Heung-min ruled out of South Korea's latest World Cup qualifier.

Son was included in South Korea's squad for the first international break of the new season and played the full 90 minutes of their 0-0 draw with Iraq last week.

The experienced forward was also due to line up against Lebanon in his country's next Group A qualifying fixture, but he picked up a knock in training on Monday that will prevent him from featuring.

What's been said?

The Korea Football Association (KFA) have confirmed the news in an official statement, which reads: “Son felt discomfort in his right calf after training yesterday.

"Today he was undergoing a medical check, as a result of a test on a right calf muscle sprain.

"Therefore he was excluded from today's match for player protection."

How many other games could Son miss?

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will now be sweating on Son's availability ahead of a Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Depending on the severity of the 29-year-old's injury, he could be a doubt for the trip to Selhurst Park, where Spurs will be aiming to extend their 100 per cent start to the new season.

Supporters will certainly hope Son can return in time for a crucial London derby clash against Chelsea on September 18, which comes just two days after their opening Europa Conference League group stage fixture against Rennes.

The bigger picture

Losing Son for any length of time would be a major blow for Tottenham, especially given the fact he scored the winner in both of their 1-0 victories over Manchester City and Watford last month.

However, Nuno will have Harry Kane to call upon in a central striker role now that a summer of transfer speculation has been put behind him, and the likes of Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli should also be available this weekend.

