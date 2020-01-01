Tottenham confirm £15m Hojbjerg signing from Southampton

Defender Kyle Walker-Peters has moved in the opposite direction after playing for Saints on loan in the Premier League last season

have confirmed the signing of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from .

The 25-year-old international has signed a five-year contract and becomes Tottenham's first major incoming transfer of the summer.

Reports have suggested that Spurs paid a £15 million ($20m) fee for Hojbjerg, plus bonuses.

Spurs also announced that right-back Kyle Walker-Peters had completed a permanent transfer to Southampton after spending the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at St. Mary's, with reports stating a £12m ($15m) fee for this deal, completed separately to that involving Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg moves to north London after spending four seasons with Southampton, where he made 128 appearances and scored five goals.

The former man will help provide cover in defensive midfield for Spurs and will wear the No 5, which was vacated when Jan Vertonghen confirmed he would leave the club this summer.

"I wanted to play in a club where I could see myself for many years," Hojbjerg told Tottenham's official website. "Tottenham was just the one. I'm very proud, very happy and excited. I think there's a fantastic future ahead for the club and I wanted so much to be a part of that."

Walker-Peters, meanwhile, moves to Saints after coming up through Tottenham's academy and making 24 first team appearances. The 23-year-old made another 10 appearances for Southampton after joining on an initial loan deal in January.

“I feel like I’ve already developed in the time I’ve been here, and that’s a big part of wanting to stay too," Walker-Peters told Southampton's official website.

"Obviously, it’s a club with a great reputation for improving young players and, personally, I’ve found it really valuable working under the manager, with his ideas on the game and what he expects from you as an individual."

Following a season in which Tottenham finish in sixth place in the Premier League, the club are looking ahead to a season that will include football as they look to return to a top-four position. It will also be Jose Mourinho's first full season in charge of the club after he was appointed in November 2019 following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Southampton, meanwhile will be looking to build on their 11th-place finish under Ralph Hasenhuttl last term.