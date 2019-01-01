New Tottenham boss Mourinho makes first backroom appointments

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager is already making his presence felt in north London

New head coach Jose Mourinho has begun assembling his backroom team with the appointments of Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos from .

Mourinho was confirmed as Spurs boss on Wednesday morning, just 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed after five-and-a-half years in charge at the club.

Pochettino’s coaching team of Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez also left, meaning Mourinho has to bring in an entirely new set of backroom staff.

Mourinho has moved quickly to make his first appointments, with Sacramento arriving as assistant manager while Santos becomes Tottenham’s new goalkeeper coach.

“Following talks between LOSC and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, an agreement was reached to endorse the departure of Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos, members of Lille's professional technical staff, and to allow them to join the English club on Wednesday,” read a Lille statement.

“As a first step, LOSC will use internal solutions to compensate for these two departures. Coming soon, the club will announce a definitive organisation.

“For Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos, LOSC wishes them all the success in this new project.”

Sacramento began his coaching career as assistant to Leonardo Jardim at before moving to Lille in January 2017 to work under Christophe Galtier.

Santos, meanwhile, joined the club 18 months ago following a spell as goalkeeping coach for the Canadian national team.

Scout Ricardo Formosinho, analyst Giovanni Cera and fitness coach Carlos Lalin, who all worked with Mourinho at , have also been linked with a reunion with the Portuguese at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

One man who won’t be heading to north London though is Mourinho’s long-time ally Rui Faria.

The 44-year-old worked as Mourinho’s assistant manager at , , , and United. However, he is unable to join up with him at Tottenham as he is manager of Qatari side Al-Duhail SC.

Mourinho will hold his first news conference as Tottenham head coach on Thursday at 2pm GMT (9am ET).

His first game in charge is against West Ham at London Stadium on Saturday, with his first home game a clash with Olympiacos on Tuesday.