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Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates scoringGetty Images
Hussein Hamdy

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Torres on a move to Paris: no one knows what will happen

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A pending fate

Ferran Torres has cracked the door open on his future, hinting at a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain and insisting nobody can ever predict what happens in football.

The Barcelona forward is in the United States for a promotional event with Under Armour, where the Today programme broadcast by NBC pressed him on where he sees his future.

Torres scored the goal that won Spain their second World Cup title. Asked about the supposed interest from Saint-Germain, he first stressed his loyalty to Barca: "At the moment, I have a contract with Barcelona".

Then came the line that turned heads. "But honestly, in football, nobody knows what could happen," he added.

Those words land in the middle of the transfer window, fuelling the talk over his next move even though his contract keeps him at Barcelona for now.

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