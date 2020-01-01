Torreira stretchered off in Arsenal's FA Cup clash at Portsmouth

Arsenal midfielder given oxygen after being carried off after heavy tackle in FA Cup tie at Portsmouth

Arsenal are facing an anxious wait to find out the full extent of an injury to midfielder Lucas Torreira after he was carried off on a stretcher in the Gunners' tie at Portsmouth tonight.

The midfielder was felled by a strong challenge from Pompey centre back James who appeared to win the ball before following through on Torreira who immediately looked to be in trouble.

Torreira immediately called out for help as he writhed on the ground in agony. Medics rushed on to the pitch and tried to treat Torreira as his teammates looked on with concern.

But he was clearly badly hurt and a stretcher was called from the sidelines.

Torreira was clearly in discomfort as he was attended to by medical staff who also gave him oxygen as he was carried from the field after 15 minutes of the tie and replaced by Dani Ceballos.

Referee Mike Dean did not see the incident as a foul but it quickly became clear Torreira was badly hurt and would play no further part in the game.

It was reported that an ambulance was on the scene but it has since been established that he has not been taken to hospital at this stage.

Torreira has been a key player since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery in December last year.

He now looks set to miss this weekend's Premier League clash with West Ham.

But Torreira's absence could open the door for Matteo Guendouzi and Dani Ceballos to form a new partnership with Granit Xhaka.

The 24-year-old made a big impression initially after his move from side in the summer of 2018 for £26.4 million (€30m).

He became a firm crowd favourite at the Emirates but this season has struggled to find his best form until recently under new boss Mikel Arteta who has pinned his faith in him and performances have improved as a result.

In all this term he has made 32 appearances, scoring twice.

Arteta made nine changes for the tie, handing a debut to Pablo Mari in the process.

The January loan signing came into the centre of defence alongside David Luiz as the Gunners secured a place in the next round courtesy of a 2-0 win with goals from Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah.