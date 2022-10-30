Torino vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan are playing catchup with Serie A leaders Napoli when they take on Torino in Turin on Sunday. The Rossoneri are on a four-game winning run in the league coming into the tie, while their midtable hosts last picked a 2-1 win against Udinese.
Stefano Pioli's men registered a 4-0 victory against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday and they will be aiming to distance themselves from three teams who are just two points off them in the Serie A table.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Torino vs AC Milan date & kick-off time
Game:
Torino vs AC Milan
Date:
October 30, 2022
Kick-off:
3:45pm ET / 7:45pm BST / 1:15am IST (Oct 31)
Venue:
Olympic Grande Torino Stadium, Turin
How to watch Torino vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
Viewers in the U.S. can also view the game live on ESPN+ and ESPN app.
In the UK, the clash between Torino vs AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.
In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
ESPN+
Paramount+, ESPN app
UK
India
Sports18 - 1 SD
Voot Select
Torino team news and squad
Former Milan striker Pietro Pellegri scored the winner in Udine and should lead the line on Sunday, especially with Antonio Sanabria doubtful with a leg injury.
Wing-back Ola Aina may have to battle for his place with Wilfried Singo and Mergim Vojvoda, while Nemanja Radonjic and Nikola Vlasic support the lone forward.
Torino Possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Rodriguez; Lazaro, Lukic, Linetty, Vojvoda; Radonjic, Vlasic; Pellegri
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Milinkovic-Savic, Berisha, Gemello, Fiorenza
Defenders
Schuurs, Zima, Boungiorno, Rodriguez, Djidji, Singo, Lazaro, Vojvoda, Aina, Bayeye
Midfielders
Ricci, Lukic, Ilkhan, Linetty, Adopo, Garbett, Vlasic, Miranchuk, Karamoh, Radonjic, Seck, Edera
Forwards
Sanabria, Pellegri
AC Milan team news and squad
Returning from a Champions League ban in the Dinamo Zagreb win, Fikayo Tomori could replace Simon Kjaer in the back four.
Charles De Ketelaere recently recovered from injury but Brahim Diaz is a doubt for the tie, with Divock Origi possibly allowing Olivier Giroud a rest while Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao join the attack.
Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are absentees.
AC Milan Possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Tonali, Pobega; Rebic, De Ketelaere, Leao; Origi
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Mirante, Tatarusanu
Defenders
Ballo-Toure, Dest, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori
Midfielders
Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx
Forwards
De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic