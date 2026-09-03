How to get Torino vs Roma tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

This classic Serie A fixture always delivers fierce tactical battles and intense action, and you could be at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to watch it live.

Torino faithful will be hoping for a resolute performance when they host AS Roma on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Granata fans will fill the stands in high spirits, eager to watch their side battle for maximum points against one of the capital's powerhouse clubs early in the 2026/27 campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Torino vs Roma tickets, including 2026/27 Serie A prices, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Torino vs Roma Serie A kick-off?

Torino vs Roma kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, with the Serie A fixture scheduled for matchday three of the 2026/27 campaign.

Serie A - Game Week 4 14 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

How to buy Torino vs Roma Serie A tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Serie A matches, ranging from single-match general admission tickets to VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to security directives and high matchday demand, Torino allocates tickets through a structured phase system:

Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain their designated seats for all home Serie A matches.

Cuore Granata Card Holders (Priority Phase): Priority access for home sector tickets goes to official Torino fan card ( Cuore Granata ) holders during the initial presale window.

General Public Sale: If seats remain available following the member presale window, tickets open to the general public. However, home sections for high-profile matches against Roma sell out quickly.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can also purchase verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Torino vs Roma Serie A tickets cost?

The cost of a Serie A ticket at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino varies depending on seating location, fixture category, and availability:

Age & Concession Tiers: Torino offers reduced ticket rates for Under-16s, Under-30s, and Senior supporters (Over 65) across specific stadium sectors.

Match Categorization: Matches against top-tier opponents like Roma fall into Category 1 (premium pricing), commanding higher face-value rates than mid-table clashes.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna Ovest and Distinti Granata ) represent premium seating, while goal-end stands ( Curva Maratona and Curva Primavera ) offer more budget-friendly entry points.

ID & Fan Card Requirements: All match tickets in Italy are nominative (printed with the spectator's full name). Fans must present a matching physical photo ID at turnstiles to gain entry.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Serie A matches at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, visiting Roma supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Settore Ospiti - Curva Primavera).

Away sector tickets generally range from €25 to €45. To purchase tickets in the visiting section, traveling supporters must typically hold a valid AS Roma loyalty card (Tessera del Tifoso / AS Roma Card). Away section allocations are strictly regulated by local security authorities and virtually never reach open public sale.

Torino vs Roma Serie A: Everything you need to know

Torino vs Roma Form

Torino have won one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing three and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 Coppa Italia defeat to Monza on 1 September, which followed a 2-1 Serie A loss to Sassuolo on 29 August. Their only win in this run came against Carrarese in the Coppa Italia. Across the five matches, Torino scored five goals and conceded five.

Roma have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 Serie A win at Lecce on 31 August, which followed an equally dominant 4-0 home victory over Fiorentina on 24 August. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 3-0 friendly loss to Brighton before the season began. Roma scored 11 goals across the five matches and conceded five, with their two Serie A outings producing eight goals and none conceded.

Torino vs Roma: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Roma won 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Roma have won three times to Torino's one, with one draw. Roma have scored nine goals in those five matches, while Torino have scored six.

Torino vs Roma Standings

In the current Serie A table, Roma sit top after two rounds of fixtures, while Torino are 14th.