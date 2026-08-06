Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of Rodri. Transfer market expert Matteo Moretto says the Catalans have reached a personal agreement with the 30-year-old world champion.

For a long time, Madrid-born Rodri was open to a move to Real Madrid. But the interest did not go both ways for a long spell, and that led him to lose patience and open the door to Barcelona.

Barcelona have now struck an agreement with Rodri at lightning speed. His contract at City runs until mid-2027. The English side want €80 million, but would be willing to talk from €60 million.

"The club have also given him guarantees regarding the negotiations with the English entity," writes Moretto. "In the coming hours, Barça will make official contact with City."

Last summer, Rodri captained Spain to the world title. Several of his team-mates in La Roja helped convince him to take his next step at Spotify Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Barcelona remain wary of a move from Real Madrid. Los Blancos have mainly focused in recent weeks on signing RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomandé.

At Atlético Madrid, Rodri came through the youth academy, but made his breakthrough at Villarreal. He returned to Atleti in 2018, then joined City in 2019 and developed into a midfielder of absolute world class there.