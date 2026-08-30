Top-level talks over Wilfred Genee's future at Vandaag Inside

An important meeting is scheduled for Monday about the future of Vandaag Inside, RealityFBI reports. Top executive John de Mol will also attend. Within Talpa, changes to the line-up, and especially the presentation of the SBS6 programme, are said to be on the table, with Wilfred Genee's position in particular under discussion.

RealityFBI sources say the names Genee, Thomas van Groningen and Raymond Mens are being discussed in the talks. A complete replacement of Genee does not appear likely, but a structure in which the presenter gives up some of his broadcasts is very much one of the options.

That fits with a wish Genee himself had expressed earlier. After René van der Gijp was given one evening a week off on Vandaag Inside, Genee said in May this year that he too would like to be at the table a little less often: “At one point I also said: 'Then give me a day off a week as well.' Well, everyone immediately hit the roof, so that was absolutely not an option.”

Back then, Genee himself pointed to Thomas van Groningen as someone who could replace him. “I can definitely see him taking it over, so that possibility is there,” the presenter said in May, after Van Groningen had already handled several broadcasts of Vandaag Inside.

Genee also liked the idea of occasionally taking on a different role himself. “When Thomas van Groningen took over those broadcasts from me, I thought I would need some time to get used to it and that I would find it difficult. But the day I arrived here and started with the programme, I thought: wow, how nice it actually is to do something different.”

Alongside Van Groningen, RealityFBI says a bigger role for Raymond Mens is also under discussion, with him potentially appearing at the table more often. Hélène Hendriks' position is also said to be a topic of conversation.

Those talks come at a striking moment because Genee has been linked for some time with a possible move to RTL. His current contract with Talpa runs until the summer of 2027, and it was previously reported that negotiations would indeed take place over a departure to a rival.