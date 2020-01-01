'Too much going out, too many girls' - Ex-France defender Rami admits love of food and partying held career back

The 34-year-old, currently at Boavista, has reflected honestly on a journey that has seen him play for various teams across Europe

Former defender Adil Rami has admitted that a love of food and partying prevented him from accomplishing more in his career.

Rami, 34, earned 36 caps for France and was a member of his country's victorious 2018 World Cup squad, though he did not take to the field in .

The centre-back has played all over Europe in his club career, including stops at , , , , , and FC Sochi.

Prior to the current campaign, Rami moved to to link up with Boavista, where he has started two of his side's three league games thus far.

Though he has accomplished plenty in his career, Rami has confessed that his off-field lifestyle prevented him from reaching his full potential as a player.

"I could have had a better career if I had a better lifestyle," Rami told Le Figaro ahead of the release of his new book. "Too much going out, too many girls and I didn't pay attention to my weight.

"My biggest problem was food. I love to eat. It is a shame because when I am 100 per cent physically, no striker in the world scares me."

Rami also spoke about his turbulent relationship with France head coach Didier Deschamps, saying that he "hated" the 1998 World Cup winner at first before eventually warming to him.

"Pascal Planque, Claude Puel, Unai Emery and Didier Deschamps are the [managers] who have left the biggest mark on me," Rami said.

"With Deschamps though, I had a bad time at first. I hated him, but now I thank him. When we won the World Cup, I went to see him to apologise.

"At first, he was too strict and he only thought about work. I love to work, but not 24 hours."

Rami was controversially sacked by Marseille in 2019 for "gross misconduct" and has claimed that he will eventually be vindicated for how his exit unfolded.

"People don't know the real reasons for my leaving," Rami said. "I still can't reveal them, but one day they will know the truth. The issue is still in court. They fired me without just cause and justice will do its job."