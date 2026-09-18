Ivan Toney has fired a defiant warning to Sundowns ahead of the eagerly awaited clash between the two sides. The England forward, now leading the line for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, insists a hostile atmosphere holds no fear for him. If anything, it drives him to produce his best.

Al-Ahli face Sundowns tomorrow, Saturday, in the Intercontinental Cup for clubs. A packed, partisan crowd awaits at the home of the South African side, who want to milk every ounce of their home advantage to land a positive result.

Speaking to the media before the match, Toney made clear that the more hostile the setting, the more it fires him up. Playing away, in front of the opposition's fans, only sharpens his appetite for the contest.

The Al-Ahli striker said: "For me personally, the more hostile the atmosphere is, the better I perform, and that makes the match more exciting, especially when you are not the favourite on the opponent's ground."

Studying the opponent matters, but Toney warned against fixating on Sundowns. Al-Ahli cannot let worry over the South Africans' quality drag their attention away from their own strengths. He and his team-mates, he says, have the tools to cause real damage.

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He added: "Of course we analyse the opponent in every match, but I believe it is also important to focus on ourselves. We have a lot of quality, and we have to focus on what we can do to hurt them, rather than being preoccupied with what they can do against us."

Toney wants to keep his attacking form flowing at Al-Ahli. The Sundowns fixture, though, poses a different kind of test: away from home, against opponents who thrive on nights like this.

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A positive result would hand Al-Ahli fresh momentum, and they know how much rides on it. Toney is one of their key men, tasked with finding the Sundowns goal and pouncing on whatever chances fall his way.

Sundowns will lean on their supporters and the roar of their stadium. Toney, though, looks ready for the fight without a flicker of doubt. The louder the pressure and the more hostile the stands, the harder he reckons he will play. Al-Ahli are waiting to show their true character.