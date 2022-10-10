Tomori admits he was 'angry' after disappointing Chelsea return & reveals AC Milan want to 'redeem themselves' in return fixture

Ewan Gennery
Tomori AC Milan 2022-23Getty Images
F. TomoriChelseaMilan vs ChelseaMilanUEFA Champions League

Fikayo Tomori has said his performance against Chelsea in the Champions League last week made him 'angry' and has vowed improvement in the return leg.

  • Tomori returned to Chelsea after leaving in 2021
  • Lost 3-0 to Blues in Champions League
  • Said he wanted to 'cancel' the performance

WHAT HAPPENED? Tomori's homecoming didn't exactly go to plan as his former team Chelsea saw off AC Milan with relative ease last week, running out 3-0 winners. The centre-back was hoping to show the Blues exactly what they were missing but was at fault for one of the goals and has since said the manner of the result made him 'angry.'
WHAT HE SAID: After scoring in Milan's 2-0 win over Juventus on the weekend, Tomori told reporters: "After the match against Chelsea I was angry and I wanted to give everything on the pitch, when I scored the goal [vs Juve] that was my feeling. I wanted to cancel the performance against Chelsea and I expressed how I felt. We are here tomorrow to redeem ourselves. Against Chelsea it wasn't the real Milan and it wasn't the reaction we wanted. We know we have to learn from this match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English defender has been in fine form since his move to Italy in 2021. He was an ever-present figure in Milan's side last season, making 31 appearances in the league as they lifted the Scudetto for the first time in over a decade.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Tomori vs Chelsea (AC Milan) 2022-23Getty Images
Tomori vs Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
Tomori AC Milan 2022-23 (1)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TOMORI? Due to the World Cup and the season's tight schedule, Tomori doesn't have to wait long to make amends against Chelsea, with the Italian champions hosting the Blues on Tuesday night (October 11).

