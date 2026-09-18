Tolu Arokodare is rewarded for a good start at Ajax

Tolu Arokodare is back in the Nigeria squad. The Ajax forward has been called up for the qualifying matches against Madagascar on 25 September and Guinea-Bissau on 29 September as preparations continue for next year's Africa Cup.

Nigeria head coach Éric Chelle wants a closer look at Tolu. The Ajax striker has won ten caps, with his last appearance for Nigeria coming against DR Congo in November last year.

Chelle left Tolu out during the previous two international breaks. Now the towering forward is back in, despite fierce competition for places. Victor Osimhen is usually Nigeria's first-choice striker. Former Feyenoord player Cyriel Dessers has not been called up.

After missing out on the last World Cup, Nigeria are determined to qualify for the Africa Cup. Their start has at least been excellent, with nine points from three matches. The top three countries in qualifying Group C advance to the play-offs.

Next summer's Africa Cup finals will be held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Earlier this year, it was announced that the field will expand from 24 to 28 countries.

In 2024, Nigeria reached the Africa Cup semi-finals. Sébastien Haller's Ivory Coast proved too strong for the Super Eagles, who start this international period with Tolu in the squad.

At Ajax, Tolu has made a strong start to the season. The 25-year-old striker has scored five goals in eight matches and is generally preferred to Kasper Dolberg and Marcos Leonardo.