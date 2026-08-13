Jules Koundé appears to have settled his future with Barcelona, despite growing interest in his services from a number of Europe's major clubs during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The French defender has no intention of leaving the Catalan club, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca". He is determined to continue his career in a Barcelona shirt, having renewed his contract a year ago until the summer of 2030, a move that reflected his clear desire to stay within manager Hansi Flick's project.

Barcelona's management understand his position well and do not expect him to leave during the current window. The player has made clear on more than one occasion that he wants to stay, and his agent has conveyed the same message to the club's officials.

European interest, but no official offers

At 27, Koundé is attracting interest from a number of major clubs. His name features on the lists of Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham, but none of these moves has so far turned into an official offer.

English reports had indicated that Tottenham were prepared to submit an offer worth up to 65 million euros to sign the French defender, though that figure has yet to become a concrete step.

At Barcelona, the sporting management do not appear too preoccupied with Koundé's future, as long as no exceptional offers arrive to force a rethink. The player's answer has been clear every time he has been asked about the possibility of leaving: he does not want to go.

Sporting director Deco and manager Flick still know the transfer market could throw up surprises in the coming days. The club are not completely closing the door on any scenario, even if Koundé's stance looks decisive for now.

Koundé, a key element in Flick's plans

His commitment to Barcelona is not down to personal desire alone. The French defender has become one of the key elements in Flick's line-up, and he enjoys great trust from the coaching staff.

Since arriving from Sevilla in 2022, Koundé has played 188 matches for the Catalan side, becoming one of the most-featured French players in the club's history.

He is now just 5 matches away from equalling the record of his compatriot Éric Abidal, who tops the list of French players with the most appearances for Barcelona on a tally of 193.

Set for a place in Barcelona's history

Koundé has a great chance to write his name into Barcelona's history in the coming period, having already surpassed a number of the French stars who have worn the Catalan shirt.

He has overtaken Ousmane Dembélé, who played 185 matches with Barcelona, along with Clément Lenglet on 160 and Samuel Umtiti on 134.

Staying at Barcelona, then, will not merely be a rejection of offers from European clubs. Within a short time it could hand him sole possession of the top spot among the French players with the most appearances in the club's history, adding a fresh achievement to his career in Catalonia.