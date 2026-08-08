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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

To Madrid? New development in Osimhen's future

Transfers
Galatasaray
V. Osimhen
D. Simeone
Atletico Madrid
Türkiye
Nigeria
Argentina
Spain

Will the tables turn?

Victor Osimhen has been clear and public about his future. Yet the Nigerian striker's name has drifted back into the rumour mill, amid behind-the-scenes moves that could reopen one of the transfer market's biggest files.

Spanish journalist Ruben Uria has revealed a fresh twist, confirming that Diego Simeone is the man who wants to sign Osimhen.

His agents have been touting him to Atletico Madrid, and the Nigerian is ready to slash his wages significantly to help push the deal through.

All of this follows recent reports that Osimhen wants to stay at Galatasaray, where he is tied down until 30 June 2029, according to the Turkish newspaper Fanatik.

At 27, the striker carries a market value of around 75 million euros and is delivering the numbers to match. He has 75 goal contributions for Galatasaray: 59 goals and 16 assists in 74 official matches.

Club Friendlies
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Super Lig
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Corum FK crest
Corum FK
COB

Any move to Atletico still hinges on Galatasaray's stance, the financial terms and how much salary the player is willing to sacrifice.

Spanish reports suggested a few days ago that the Atletico board have no appetite for a deal given his price tag. They are still clinging to striker Julian Alvarez, who wants out for a move to Barcelona, in a tangled situation that remains unresolved.

Read also: Imminent failure: Barcelona prepare two deals with Alvarez's budget

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