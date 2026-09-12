After a season stacked with silverware, Paris Saint-Germain star Fabian Ruiz fancies his chances of entering the Ballon d'Or conversation.

Ruiz was the only player to lift both the World Cup and the Champions League last season, and that hands him a formidable set of credentials. He finished 24th on his first Ballon d'Or nomination. This year he can dream of climbing far higher.

Foot Mercato carried Ruiz's comments from his interview with France Football, in which he said: "Where do I see myself in the Ballon d'Or race? That comes down to the voters. The most important thing for me is to put myself at the disposal of the team, while at the same time striving to be among the best."

"I was fortunate to be among the list of thirty nominees last year," he continued. "Being among the thirty is a great honour. Let them vote for whoever they consider most deserving of the award. I am grateful and proud simply to be nominated."

Had some players enjoyed a better season than him? "That depends," he replied. "In terms of titles, no. On an individual level, great players produced a brilliant season, and there is no doubt about their level. There are many candidates. Just being among the players nominated for the Ballon d'Or is a great honour and a source of immense happiness."

To his mind, the three months he spent out with a knee injury last season count as no black mark against his candidacy. He believes he was "important in the decisive moments, with both the club and the national team."

Luis Enrique started him in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, a match that finished 1-1 and sent PSG through 6-5 on aggregate. He then handed him a place in the final against Arsenal, which also ended 1-1 before PSG won 4-3 on penalties. Luis de la Fuente, meanwhile, brought him into his starting line-up from the quarter-final against Belgium onwards, at Pedri's expense.

Ruiz knows full well how heavily attacking names weigh in the Ballon d'Or race. Even so, he clings to hope, pointing to the precedent set by Rodri.

"Rodri won the Ballon d'Or two years ago," he said. "And although defenders and goalkeepers still find it difficult to gain recognition, I believe what matters today is the role a player performs more than his position on the pitch. And it is important to set an example for children who are starting to play football, so that they also look at midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers."

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