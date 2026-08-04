Tjaronn Chery has a very clear message for Kodai Sano after Olympiakos v NEC

Tjaronn Chery is proud of NEC's performance against Olympiakos. The first leg in the third qualifying round of the Champions League ended 0-0 in Greece. NEC impressed after an unsettled pre-season.

Much of that centred on Kodai Sano, who withdrew from the match at the last moment. The Japanese midfielder reached an agreement with PSV over his transfer and decided not to play. Earlier in the day, he told Dick Schreuder that he did not want to play.

"Yes, in the end we obviously knew there was a lot of interest in Sano," Chery began in conversation with Noa Vahle on Ziggo Sport. "We knew PSV were very close to an agreement, so in the end I completely understand the lad."

"He is going to PSV tomorrow for his medical and in the end he did not want to take the risk of getting injured tonight. We all completely understand that," said Chery, who does not hold anything against his team-mate.

Jamiro Monteiro came in at the last moment as Sano's replacement in midfield. "He played excellently," Chery said. "So we have also brought back good players."

Proudly reflecting on the draw against Olympiakos, the captain said: "I think you could see that we have an excellent team. The coach will still want a few more players to come in and no doubt a few players will still leave as well, but in the end we have a good board who will deal with that. So we are not worried about it."

Sami Ouaissa still wants to secure a transfer this summer. The standout performer is waiting for an approach from Feyenoord, but the Rotterdam club are holding back for now. Presumably technical director Dévy Rigaux will only make a move once Anis Hadj Moussa is sold.