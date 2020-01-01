Tierney pays tribute to Arsenal physio who helped him overcome injury nightmare before FA Cup glory

The Scottish full-back starred during the Gunners' Wembley victory over Chelsea to cap a remarkable end to his first year at Emirates Stadium

Kieran Tierney has paid tribute to Arsenal physio Chris Morgan after winning the , thanking him for his help in getting through an injury nightmare earlier in the season.

Tierney completed a £25 million ($33m) move to Arsenal from back in August and made his debut in the the following month after making a full recovery from hernia surgery.

The international found himself on the fringes of the action up until the Christmas period, before being dealt another injury blow during the win over West Ham on December 12.

Tierney was forced off with a dislocated shoulder 30 minutes into the 3-1 victory at the London Stadium, and did not appear in an Arsenal shirt again for over six months.

The 23-year-old's return was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which called a temporary halt to all major leagues across Europe in March.

However, Tierney was able to use the extra recovery time to get himself back into peak physical condition, and he was included in Mikel Arteta's starting XI for the club's first game back against on June 17.

The former Celtic star played the full 90 minutes of the 3-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium, before establishing himself as one of the first names on Arteta's team-sheet.

Tierney's performances helped Arsenal reach Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley, where they managed to beat Chelsea 2-1 to lift the trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

After the match, the Scottish full-back took to social media to express his gratitude towards Morgan, who will be moving to next season.

"This man helped me from the first minute I walked in the door! Cannot thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me. A special man. Grateful for everything," Tierney wrote on Twitter. "So sad to see you go gonna miss you so much legend. Thank you. Couldn’t have done this without you. Love @ChrisMorgan10 hero."

Arsenal will return to Wembley on August 29 to face off against newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield final as a reward for their FA Cup exploits.

The showpiece event has been pushed back two weeks later than usual due to the scheduling issues caused by the Covid-19 crisis, with the new top-flight season set to begin on September 12.