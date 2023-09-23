Three-way battle: Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd all ready to bid for Brentford defender Aaron Hickey with Bayern also interested

Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are vying for Brentford's Aaron Hickey, along with interest from Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford manager Thomas Frank has asserted his determination not to part ways with Hickey, but the Scotland international's stock continues to rise in the Premier League. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all expressed readiness to submit bids for the 21-year-old Brentford full-back. Hickey's performances for both his club and the Scottish national team have captured the attention of the Premier League powerhouses, as well as German giants Bayern Munich. Hickey has made significant progress since his move from Bologna, where he spent two seasons, following a bold decision to leave Hearts as a teenager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hickey, who can operate on either flank, has earned 11 caps for Scotland and is considered an essential component of their squad, which is likely to qualify for the upcoming European Championships.

WHAT NEXT? The battle for Hickey's signature is set to intensify in January; in the meantime, Hickey will next be involved with Brentford during the round three EFL Cup clash against Arsenal on Wednesday, September 27.