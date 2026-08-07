Press reports have revealed the steps Al-Nassr have taken to overcome the crippling financial crisis that hit the club in recent weeks, before the current summer transfer window closes.

Al-Nassr failed to sign a single player during the current summer window, despite agreeing a deal for Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa of Real Mallorca, with financial restrictions tied to the crisis holding them back.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that those restrictions have already been lifted, with the crisis behind them, clearing the way to sign new players before the current mercato ends.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, which owns 75% of Al-Nassr's shares, moved fast. Several steps taken by the fund helped resolve the crisis in a remarkably short period.

Two recent commercial contracts proved crucial, as did a restructuring of current and future financial obligations that reinforces the club's stability and long-term sustainability.

To develop the financial, administrative, legal and commercial framework, the Public Investment Fund brought in specialist consulting firms. The aim: to apply the best practices in financial governance while boosting spending efficiency and sustainability.

Al-Nassr then handed the regulatory bodies the guarantees they needed, covering spending efficiency and the restructuring of financial obligations, all in the name of stability and sustainability.

Right now, the club are pulling together the necessary documents for the relevant bodies under the applicable regulations, a move that lets them press on with their preparations for next season and complete new signings.

Samu Costa is expected to become Al-Nassr's first signing of the current summer window. "Al-Alami" agreed a deal with Real Mallorca to sign him for 9 million euros back in July, according to press reports.

The new season kicks off on Saturday 15 August, when Al-Nassr face Al-Fateh in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Two prizes are the target. Al-Nassr want to defend the Saudi League title they won last season after a seven-year wait, and to be crowned champions of the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in their history.