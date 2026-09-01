"After everything I have been through in recent years, I have decided that NEVER AGAIN will others determine my future for me," Richarlison said via his social media channels.

He said he had "been through a lot of bad things recently - and almost all of it happened because of other people's decisions. Pressure, threats, reprisals - none of it scares me. I have been through worse, believe me."

Richarlison joined Spurs from the Toffees in the summer of 2022 for a fee of 58 million euros, but injuries and a loss of form repeatedly held him back. The 29-year-old never truly settled over the four years. Spurs, meanwhile, pushed for a radical fresh start this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur launch incredible transfer offensive after near-relegation

For more than 200 million euros, Tottenham brought in a new control centre in midfield with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes. In attack, Savinho (88 million) and Omar Marmoush (loan with option to buy) arrived from Manchester City. Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was suspended for 20 months, will also join Spurs.

Although Richarlison was still allowed to play 68 minutes in the disastrous start to the season at Brentford, a 0-3 defeat, he was not even in the squad for the 0-2 defeat against Newcastle last weekend. The message was hard to miss, and the Brazilian has now made his position clear as well.

Previously, he had only stayed because "they needed me when everything was falling apart here", Richarlison claimed, apparently referring to the catastrophic previous season, at the end of which Spurs almost went down. "That is why I hope you treat my situation with the same respect that I have always had for Spurs and for all the people who worked with me during this time. Just do not decide for me."

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Because of Manchester City? Richarlison move apparently collapses

At the same time, he again underlined his desire to return to Everton in Liverpool, "my favourite club". The 29-year-old also admitted that move had become difficult in the meantime. "The negotiations did not go the way people had wanted, and so that is now no longer how it will go. Despite these turbulences, I have a contract with Spurs and remain available to the club."

Behind the scenes, Spurs also wanted to do business with the Toffees and pull off another major deal by signing attacking player liman Ndiaye. That appeared to leave the door open for Richarlison's return. While the Toffees are said to be demanding 70 million euros for Ndiaye, Richarlison was still supposed to bring Spurs 40 million euros, according to The Athletic. A swap deal in which Tottenham would still pay on top did not seem unlikely.

Now, though, it seems things will go another way: Manchester City are said to have entered the transfer poker for Ndiaye and are in advanced talks with Everton. An agreement worth 75 million euros is even said to have already been reached.

That is why Spurs have now turned their attention to Mudryk from Chelsea, and in the end Richarlison could be the big loser of the transfer chaos.

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