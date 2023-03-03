Threat of collapse in £6 billion Man Utd takeover saga as Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani & Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepare for talks

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are ready to hold talks at Manchester United, but a takeover could reportedly be under threat.

Offers on the table at Old Trafford

Glazers refusing to drop asking price

Deal wanted before end of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glazer family has opened itself up to offers for the Premier League heavyweights, with two formal bids tabled prior to a deadline passing that was set by the Red Devils’ current owners. Al Thani and Ratcliffe are eager to move the process forward, but they are yet to meet the £6 billion ($7bn) asking price being demanded by the Glazers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Guardian reports that initial meetings between all parties are set to take place in the next couple of weeks, but there is no guarantee that a compromise that suits everyone will be agreed. It is claimed that if no deal is put in place before the end of the 2022-23 campaign, then a takeover may not happen at all.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Discussions are expected to take place in London or Manchester, with the Raine Group – who have been working on behalf of the Glazers throughout the sale process – also set to be involved. It is claimed that Al Thani, via his Nine Two Foundation, and Ineos owner Ratcliffe have offers of no more than £4.5bn ($5bn) in place at present.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT ? Alongside the takeover bids at Old Trafford, interest has also been shown by investors looking to acquire a minority stake in United – with American hedge fund Elliott Management reportedly in the frame there – and the Glazers have always stated that they would listen to approaches of all kinds.