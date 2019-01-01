Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid held by Joseph Aidoo’s Celta Vigo

Nothing could separate the two sides in the Spanish capital on Saturday, with the Ghanaian players featuring prominently

were held to a goalless draw in action by at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The two teams came into this clash on the back of defeats in their previous league ties, Atletico losing 2-0 at , while Celta went down by the same scoreline at home to newly-promoted Granada.

⏱ 46'+ [ 0-0] 🔶 Aidoo picks up a yellow card.

On the field on Saturday were internationals Thomas Partey and Joseph Aidoo. The former came on as a 60th-minute substitute for Hector Herrera, while the latter played the entire match and received a yellow card towards the half-time break.

The result means Los Rojiblancos’ present position of second on 10 points, could come under serious threat, with , Athletic Bilbao and not far behind, all with a superior goal difference

Atletico will be participating in La Liga again when they travel to Mallorca on Wednesday, while Los Celestes host at the Balaidos the next day.