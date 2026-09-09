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Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

"This trio is selfish": former Barcelona star opens fire on Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
Barcelona
S. Umtiti
J. Bellingham
Vinicius Junior
K. Mbappe
Spain
Italy
France
England
Brazil

Real Madrid beat their Italian visitors with difficulty

Samuel Umtiti, the former Barcelona star, took aim at Real Madrid after their clash with Inter Milan yesterday, Tuesday.

Real Madrid beat their guests Inter Milan 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, kicking off their Champions League campaign.

Umtiti told the "After Foot RMC" programme: "Real Madrid will struggle this year. There are many weaknesses in this team. Sometimes there are big gaps in midfield, and defending is almost impossible."

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He continued: "Tonight, they got lucky. I don't see a cohesive team, there is nothing at all. Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham are capable of helping each other enormously."

The former Barcelona defender concluded: "They can be amazing. But there is a lot of selfishness among them. And if it isn't given up, it will never work. If I were the coach, I would take the three of them and we would talk."


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