Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1082426261.jpgANP
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

This is what Ruben van Bommel did immediately after PSV's victory over Ajax

PSV Eindhoven
Ajax
R. van Bommel

Ruben van Bommel went into the Ajax dressing room after Ajax v PSV. PSV technical director Earnest Stewart revealed that on Sunday morning on Goedemorgen Eredivisie on ESPN. 

Van Bommel flew into a terrible challenge on Aaron Bouwman on Saturday, and Bouwman later had to be taken to hospital. A scuffle broke out on the pitch straight away and the PSV left winger seemed to escape lightly with only a yellow card.

Asked in the morning programme what he did when Van Bommel sparked the commotion during the top-flight clash at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, Stewart said: "To see whether you need to go down there to calm things down. But that wasn't necessary."

Stewart added: "I think we should stay off the pitch anyway. We have to try to keep calm. Because that is also an example to everyone and everything."

Still, Stewart understands that a big match is usually highly charged. "Even at the start of the season. Everyone is searching for the development of the teams. Everything comes into it. We have to stay off the pitch. A lot happens on the field, that's what the referees are there for."

Champions League
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX

After the final whistle, Van Bommel looked badly shaken. Stewart then revealed what the PSV winger did as a form of atonement for his behaviour on the pitch.

"He went into the Ajax dressing room after the match to apologise. Emotions were involved there as well," the PSV technical director concluded as he looked back on the eventful clash in Amsterdam.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google