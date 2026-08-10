"This is weakness": Mourinho aims a scathing criticism at Guardiola

José Mourinho cannot imagine retirement, and believes he could still be coaching in his seventies.

According to "The Sun", the exceptional manager took aim at his old rival Pep Guardiola in a series of striking remarks.

Now 63, Mourinho returned to Real Madrid this summer for a second spell and signed a three-year contract.

The Portuguese revealed in his new Netflix documentary that he has plenty left in the tank.

José Mourinho said in the documentary: "I can't even imagine when I will stop being involved in football."

He continued: "I say another ten years, but maybe more than 10. It's fun. It has been fun, it is fun, and it will always be fun."

He went on: "I want to win more titles. I want to win new titles. I want to win titles again. I want to do it in places I have never visited before. I want to do it in places I have visited before."

Mourinho added: "My world is to walk onto a football pitch with 50,000 or 90,000 fans. I have had 100,000. This is my world."

He added: "Without football, there is nothing complete inside me. But I don't think it's an obsession. I don't feel it's an obsession."

The "Special One" said: "When you reach a certain level, you want to stay there forever."

Mourinho has been a manager since 2000, when he took charge of Benfica.

The new documentary charts his career from that moment, taking in three fiery years at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013.

Time and again during that spell, he clashed with Guardiola, then in charge of Barcelona.

Pep stepped away from football after leaving Barcelona in 2012, later took the reins at Bayern Munich, and now finds himself without a club following his departure from Manchester City.

Mourinho, though, insists he would never do the same. A break from coaching, he says, is a sign of weakness.

He said: "Some men need a long holiday, which is something I hate. I hate that word. For me, a holiday means weakness. Don't talk to me about holidays."

He continued: "I never need to rest. I will rest when God decides it."