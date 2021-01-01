'This is only the beginning' - Pochettino promises more to come at PSG after winning first trophy of his managerial career

The new head coach won his first piece of silverware three games into his tenure at the Ligue 1 giants, beating Marseille to the Trophee des Champions

Mauricio Pochettino says "this is only the beginning" after he won the first trophy of his managerial career just three games into his tenure at .

Mauro Icardi and Neymar scored as PSG beat Marseille to lift the Trophee des Champions on Wednesday.

While Pochettino achieved much during his spells at , and , he had never won a piece of silverware as a coach. Now, with , the Coupe de and all still up for grabs this season, he is hungry for more.

“After ten days as a coach, three matches played and this final against our biggest rival, it's very important to win,” Pochettino told Canal+. “More than the trophy, it is honour and pride that are most important for the club and for the fans. Little by little, the team is doing the things that I ask for. I've been here for two weeks and we've done a lot of preparation.

“This is only the beginning. We believe that with time and work, we can install our ideas and that the progress will be good because the quality we have. We have little time to train but my players deserve this trophy, the recognition and they have adapted quickly to my requirements.”

Pochettino also paid tribute to his predecessor, Thomas Tuchel, who won the domestic quadruple last season to take PSG to the Trophee des Champions.

He said: "I want to thank the players, [Leonardo] and Nasser [El-Khelaifi] for the opportunity, but also Thomas Tuchel and his staff because we are here because they have won titles.”

Neymar made his comeback from injury off the bench and capped a livewire performance with the winning goal from the penalty spot.

“He's a special player and I'm very happy for him,” Pochettino added. “He scored the winning goal and I'm happy with the overall performance of my team, who had a good game.”

Pochettino was pleased with his players and so too was his opposite number, another former Spurs boss in Andre Villas-Boas.

"I have nothing to say to my players, we were the best team,” Villas-Boas said. “The best honour that PSG give us is the party they're throwing."