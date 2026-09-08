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This is Feyenoord's full Champions League fixture list

Feyenoord
Champions League
Inter
Viking
Galatasaray
RB Leipzig
FC Porto
Real Betis
Barcelona
Como

Feyenoord kick off their Champions League league phase campaign this Wednesday. The Rotterdam club open away at FC Barcelona and wrap up the league phase on 27 January at De Kuip against RB Leipzig.

Feyenoord learned the identity of their eight opponents at the end of August. Inter, FC Porto, RB Leipzig and Como will visit De Kuip. On the road, they face FC Barcelona, Real Betis, Galatasaray and Viking FK in four very different ties.

Feyenoord's Champions League fixture list

Date

Opponent

Home/away

Kick-off

9 September

FC Barcelona

Away

6.45pm

14 October

Como

Home

6.45pm

21 October

Real Betis

Away

9.00pm

3 November

Inter

Home

9.00pm

24 November

FC Porto

Home

9.00pm

8 December

Viking FK

Away

6.45pm

19 January

Galatasaray

Away

6.45pm

27 January

RB Leipzig

Home

9.00pm

Barcelona away stands out as one of the headline dates in the schedule. Feyenoord will also head to Seville to face Real Betis and travel to Istanbul for the meeting with Galatasaray. At De Kuip, Inter and FC Porto look the standout home ties on paper.

Like PSV, Feyenoord will play their first six matches before the winter break. Matchdays seven and eight then follow in January. A top-eight finish brings direct qualification for the round of 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th go into the play-off round, while those from 25th to 36th will see their European season end.

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