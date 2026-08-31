"This is extremely difficult": Arteta pleads with Premier League officials to issue an urgent decision

Mikel Arteta has begged Premier League officials to make a swift decision and implement it this season.

According to "The Sun", the Arsenal boss has called for matchday squads to be expanded for the sake of "player welfare".

Current rules let managers name nine players on the bench, up from the seven permitted before the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Arteta wants that number pushed higher so he never has to leave a single player out.

His side face Aston Villa tonight, and this season he has been forced to cut stars such as Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from his squad. He feels it creates a host of problems. The duo are now set to leave.

Arteta said: "That is why I have been begging Premier League officials to extend those numbers just for the safety of the players, which is the most important thing."

"I think every team needs more than 20 players on the pitch, ideally, to maintain the level of demand in the international matches we face, but these are the rules, and within these rules, we have to play," he continued.

He added: "We need to be very close to the players to explain those situations in the right way, so that everyone feels their importance, because they will indeed be important."

Those "difficult" conversations grate on him, especially with players who would rather be with the team than sit at home and watch on television.

"The question should be put to the players more than anyone else," he added. "What do they want? If they say: no, I would rather stay at home, then we will have a problem because they will not like what they are doing."

He continued: "But I am sure that if you ask the players, everyone would want to be part of the team on matchday, otherwise you would have to tell one of them that he is not even part of the matchday squad. That is extremely hard. And it will not benefit anyone."

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Arteta went on: "This does not benefit the club, nor does it benefit the assessment of the player, nor does it help them feel part of it. In my opinion, it is a real problem and it has a very simple solution."