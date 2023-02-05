Courtois injured? Real Madrid goalkeeper replaced by Lunin in starting XI for Mallorca clash following warm up

- Courtois injured during warm up
WHAT HAPPENED? Champions League-winning goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois appeared to pick up an injury during the pre-match warm up for Real Madrid's match against Mallorca. According to multiple reports, this was due to an issue with his left leg. He was replaced by 23-year-old Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Courtois has been a pivotal figure between the sticks for Madrid this season, and with Ancelotti's team five points behind league leaders Barcelona, fans will be hoping that Courtois' injury isn't a serious one.
WHAT NEXT FOR COURTOIS? Currently, it's hard to tell how serious Courtois' injury is, given that he only picked it up in the pre-match warm up. Madrid fans will be waiting with baited breath for any official confirmation from the club.