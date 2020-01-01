‘Thiago Silva a quick fix for Chelsea, but a good one’ – Veteran defender plugs gap for 18 months, says Burley

The former Blues midfielder can understand why Frank Lampard is keen on an experienced Brazilian centre-half and Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell

Thiago Silva may only be a quick fix for , as the Blues close in on a deal for the veteran centre-half, but Craig Burley feels the Brazilian is a transfer risk worth taking.

After eight years on the books at giants , a vastly-experienced South American is preparing to take on a new challenge.

He has dropped into the free agent pool, leaving the door open for the likes of Chelsea to make a move.

A two-year deal is said to be on the table at Stamford Bridge and Burley believes Silva will prove to be a shrewd short-term solution to the defensive struggles that Frank Lampard’s side have endured.

The former Blues midfielder told ESPN FC: “The guy can defend.

“He’s just been part of a team that’s got to the final and lost to the best team on the planet at the moment in .

“We’ve talked about the centre-half position, all the other guys are out there chasing the top players as well so you’ve got to get in there quick, make a decision, make an offer, sort that position out and worry about it in 12-18 months’ time about filling it again.

“You can’t sit on your backside and watch him go somewhere else and then start looking about for other centre-halves of that quality and experience, because there aren’t many out there.

“It makes sense for me. It’s not ideal signing a [soon to be] 36-year-old, but it’s a fit 36-year-old who’s got good character, good experience and can still play.”

Silva is set to form part of an elaborate summer refresh at Chelsea.

Deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have already been wrapped up, while Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz is closing in a big-money move to west London.

Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell is another that the Blues have in their sights, with Burley confident that the international will prove to be another useful addition if fit and firing – even at £50 million ($66m).

The Scot added: “He didn’t have a good second half of the season after injuries, the first half was pretty good.

“The real Ben Chilwell is a potential top drawer left-back, he is everything that you need, the pace, the great left foot and the engine that you need to get up and down.”