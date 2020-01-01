'They're bottling it again!' - Neville trolls Liverpool as Reds' 44-game unbeaten run finally ends

The Reds may be marching towards a first title triumph in 30 years, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were humbled 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday

’s 44-game unbeaten run was ended in some style by on Saturday, with former defender Gary Neville revelling in a rare setback for the Reds by joking that the Premier League leaders are “bottling it again”.

Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to march their way towards a first title triumph in 30 years, but will not be emulating the ‘Invincibles’ achievements of Arsenal from 2003-04.

Just two points had been dropped heading into a meeting with Watford at Vicarage Road, with Liverpool boasting an impressive record in recent outings against the Hornets.

More teams

The form book was, however, to be ripped up as the home side surged to a stunning 3-0 victory.

Ismaila Sarr proved to be a serious thorn in the Reds’ side as he knocked them onto the back foot with a second-half brace.

Troy Deeney also got in on the act as those in attendance and millions watching around the world were left rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

Plenty found pleasure in seeing Liverpool finally come unstuck, on a day which could have seen them set a new Premier League record of 19 wins in a row.

’s mark still stands there, with Klopp’s men requiring four successes this season in order to get their hands on a long-awaited title.

Article continues below

United legend Neville led those making the most of an opportunity to aim a dig at the Reds, with plenty of Arsenal followers also getting in on the act.

Former Liverpool stars were a little more sympathetic, but Dejan Lovren was dug out for another forgettable display.