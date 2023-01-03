'They've been a shambles' - Liverpool 'have to spend £200m' to get back to the top, warns Carragher

Jamie Carragher described Liverpool as a "shambles" after their loss at Brentford and warned that they must "spend £200m" to get back to the top.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Reds defender hit out at Jurgen Klopp's men in the wake of their 3-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League and expressed his belief that significant investment will be needed if they are to establish themselves as title contenders once again. Carragher highlighted the midfield as Liverpool's most pressing area of concern while suggesting that they need a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Anfield in July 2021.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Reds legend told Sky Sports after the Brentford loss: "Liverpool are going to need to go big in the summer. You think of what Manchester United and Chelsea spent in the summer and they are still not close so it shows you the funds you need to compete at the top of the league. Liverpool year in and year out have sold someone and bought someone but this is a case now where Liverpool have to spend £200m and I am not saying that because it is the secret of success. Lots of teams spend money and it does not necessarily work.

"Liverpool need three midfield players and they are going to be at least £40m or £50m each. As important as a Jude Bellingham is a Georginio Wijnaldum type who can protect the back four and stop people running through towards that defence. We talk about Virgil van Dijk being one of the best in the world for five years and now we say he is not at his best. But I don't think he is a completely different player. No matter how good you are as a defender but if you have not got protection then you have no chance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's defence looked fragile at Brentford, especially during set-pieces. Van Dijk was subbed at half-time after a lacklustre performance, while Ibrahima Konate, though unlucky with an own goal, was no match for Bryan Mbeumo for the third. They have conceded 51 big chances in the Premier League so far, the most by a club in the top six, which Carragher feels is "absolutely unforgivable". He added: "This is nothing new for Liverpool defensively. They have been a shambles all season. It is so easy it is to go through the middle of them. I think they have conceded more big chances than any other team in the Premier League this season, which is absolutely unforgivable."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will now shift their focus to an FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves on Saturday at Anfield.