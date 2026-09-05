Newcastle United fans have surprised their German manager Matthias Jaissle with a special message, and this only his fourth official match in charge.

The Magpies hosted Bournemouth at St James' Park on Saturday in the third round of the Premier League.

Before kick-off, English journalist Sean McCormick posted a picture of a banner raised by Newcastle fans in the stands. It read: "Matty Jaissle's black and white army".

The banner captured the admiration Jaissle already commands on Tyneside, having taken charge just before the start of the current season as successor to Eddie Howe.

He is yet to taste defeat. Jaissle's side drew 2-2 with Liverpool and beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Premier League, then saw off West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the second round of the EFL Cup.

His CV was already impressive before he arrived at Newcastle, especially his time with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia. Jaissle coached them between 2023 and 2026, guiding them to two AFC Champions League Elite titles and one Saudi Super Cup.

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